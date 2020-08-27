KP entrepreneurs’ delegation meets Farooq Abdullah, extends support to Gupkar Declaration

Srinagar: A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit entrepreneurs on Thursday called on National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah here and extended its support to Gupkar Declaration, a party spokesperson said.

Abdullah, who is also a Member of Parliament, assured his party’s full support to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit entrepreneurs called on the party president at his residence. Among other issues, the delegation extended its support to Gupkar Declaration, the spokesperson said.

The Gupkar Declaration is a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019 at the Gupkar residence of the NC president, a day before the Centre announced its decision to revoke J&K’s special status and split it into two union territories.

“That modification, abrogation of Articles 35A and 370, unconstitutional delimitation or trifurcation of the state would be an aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Gupkar Declaration read.

Political parties in Kashmir last week issued a joint statement saying they adhere to the last year’s declaration and would be united in their resolve to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts.

The parties unanimously resolved to fight for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed pre-August 5, 2019, saying the measures taken were “spitefully shortsighted” and “grossly unconstitutional”.

“We all reiterate that we are bound, wholly, by the contents of the Gupkar Declaration and will unwaveringly adhere to it. We are committed to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, the Constitution of J&K and the restoration of the state and any division of the state is unacceptable to us. We unanimously reiterate that there can be ‘nothing about us without us’,” the statement said.

