Adverse weather forces closure of Bandipora-Gurez Road for traffic

Bandipora: The 84-km Bandipora-Gurez road was closed for all sorts of traffic movement on Thursday owing to adverse weather conditions of the road at several spots.

An official said that due to the heavy rainfall the Bandipora-Gurez and Dawar-Tulail has become slippery and to avoid any untoward incident, all sorts of vehicular movement on the road has been suspended.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad too confirmed the development.

On Wednesday, a Water Supply Scheme was washed away due to flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall in Gurez area.

An official said that Barnai-Tulai road in Gurez area too had been blocked due to the landslide, thus affecting the vehicular movement in the area.(KNO)

