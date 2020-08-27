2 brothers held with ammunition in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday arrested two brothers from Barthana area of Qamarwari Srinagar and recovered a pistol magazine along with 12 rounds of Ak47.

A poice officier told that a cordon-and -search-operation was launched in the area during which house of one Tariq Ahmad Hajam who is a land broker by profession was raided.

During the searches, the police officer claimed that a pistol magazine and 12 rounds of Ak47 were recovered from the house. Besides Tariq police also arrested his brother Reyaz Ahmad Hajam, the police officer added. “Further investigations are underway,” the officer added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print