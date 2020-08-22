Two suspects shot dead by BSF near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

By on No Comment

Two suspects shot dead by BSF near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Chandigarh: Two suspects were shot dead by BSF troops along the India-Pakistan border at Dal border outpost in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district in the wee hours of Saturday, a BSF official said.

After noticing suspicious movement at BOP Dal near the Indo-Pak border, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at around 4:45 am, he said.

Two bodies have been recovered, the official said, adding the search operation is going on.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, he added.

Two suspects shot dead by BSF near Indo-Pak border in Punjab added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.