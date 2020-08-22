First Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, Dargah since lockdown

Srinagar: Congregational Friday prayers were offered at historic Jamia Masjid and Dargah in Hazratbal on Friday in Srinagar after a gap of 21 weeks due to Covid pandemic.
The mosque was reopened for worshippers after almost five months since the outbreak of Covid in Jammu and Kashmir on August 16.
A large number of people including men and women reached the Masjid to offer Friday prayers and followed Covid SOP including physical distance during prayers.
On the occasion, the people offered special prayers seeking refuge from the coronavirus pandemic and drought-like situation in the Valley and other challenges faced by people. in Kashmir.
Dar-ul-Khair Mirwaiz Manzil had put in place the arrangements for providing free masks to those who were not wearing it.
Similarly, at Hazratbal special arrangements were made for maintaining social distance for worshippers.