Covid kills 15 more in Kashmir

654 fresh cases in J&K, 206 in Srinagar

Srinagar: Fifteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours on Friday evening, while 654 fresh cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four deceased persons were from Srinagar and four others from Budgam, three from Baramulla, one each from Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kupwara districts of Kashmir valley.

So far, 593 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 552 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu division due to Covid-19. Srinagar district with 189 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (93), Budgam (50), Pulwama (42), Anantnag (44), Kupwara (40), Kulgam (31), Shopian (27), Bandipora (22), and the lowest in Ganderbal (14).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), two each from Doda, Udhampur and Poonch, one each from Ramban, Kathua, and Samba districts of Jammu division.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 654 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 49 travellers, taking the overall tally to 31, 371.

Among them, 540 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 114 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 206, followed by Budgam 68, Bandipora 52, Baramulla 51, Anantnag 45, Kulgam 40, Pulwama 33, Kupwara 29, and Ganderbal 16.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 63, followed by Udhampur 13, 11 each in Kathua and Doda, Kishtwar 5, Rajouri 3, two each in Ramban, Samba, Poonch and Reasi districts.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 7614 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2586, Pulwama 2238, Budgam 2044, Anantnag 1992, Kulgam 1793, Kupwara 1753, Bandipora 1748, Shopian 1617, and Ganderbal 1110.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2196, followed by Rajouri 804, Kathua 706, Udhampur 693, Ramban 634, Samba 610, Doda 363, Reasi 342, Poonch 337, and Kishtwar 191.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 31371, which include 24495 in Kashmir and 6876 in Jammu.

The officials said that 580 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 461 from Kashmir and 119 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 23805, which include 18453 from Kashmir, and 5352 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 8,44,641 tests results available, only 31,371 have turned positive, while all remaining have reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6973 active cases, in which 5490 are from Kashmir, and 1483 from Jammu.

