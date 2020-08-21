Soldier shoots self dead along LoC in Poonch

Poonch: A soldier shot himself dead with his service rifle along the Line of Control in Pooonch district of Jammu region, official sources said on Friday.

They said the soldier, Mohit Kumar, of 39 RR died on the spot after he shot himself on head at a forward area along LoC in Mankato Sector. Originally from 16 Gdr, they said, the soldier was presently posted with 39RR. The reason for the soldier to take such an extreme step could not be immediately known.

Confirming the incident, SHO Mendhar Manzoor Kholi said that investigation has been started into the matter. (GNS)

