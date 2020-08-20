Two militants killed in Handwara gunfight

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in ongoing operation at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.
Official sources said that two militant have been killed in the initial exchange of firing. He said the identity of the militant is yet to be ascertained.
He further said that gunfight erupted in an orchard and combing operation is underway.
Earlier, a joint team Police, army’s 32 RR and CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in the area, there was firing upon the team from militants hiding in the area.
The fire was retaliated, triggering of an encounter, they added.
Pertinently this is the second encounter of the day. GNS
