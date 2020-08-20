CU’s Institute of Advanced Studies holds webinar

Srinagar: In view of the pandemic situation arisen due to the COVID-19, the institution hosted First International e-Dialogue on Covid-19 (lessons learned and the way forward) on August 16 at 4:30 pm through zoom platform.

The goal of this programme was to bring together bright minds to give talks that will help to foster learning about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event commenced with the welcome address from Principal of the college Prof Ruhi Kanth who was also the patron of the event. The invited speakers were Dr Zeenat Butt ,Consultant Physician, NHS Trust, Calyponds Hospital,London, Dr Timothy Wilton, Registrar,NHS Trust, Clayponds Hospital, London, Dr Abdul Maajid, Associate Professor Psychiatry, SKIMS.

Butt presented an extensive overview of the Covid situation and explained the do’s and dont’s of Covid 19 to the participants.

Dr Timothy Wilton shared Covid timeline of UK and explained the various Covid alert levels.

Dr Abdul Maajid spoke on the stigma, death and grief associated with Covid 19 and the impact that this pandemic is laying on the minds of people.

The coordinator of the event was Dr Malik Roshan who has been quite instrumental in making this event a grand success. The event concluded with vote of thanks by Dr Sabahat Aslam.

