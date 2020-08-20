Bengal youth arrested for tearing national flag

Ranaghat (WB): A youth has been arrested
for allegedly tearing the national flag in an inebriated state
in West Bengal’s Nadia district, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred in School Para locality in
Dhantala police station area on Wednesday, they said.
The youth, Chanchal Biswas, was arrested after locals
made a video of the act and forwarded it to the police, an
officer said.
The accused has claimed that he had acted under the
influence of alcohol, he added.
