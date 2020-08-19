Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid reopens for prayers after 150 days

Srinagar: The historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar was opened for prayers on Tuesday after 150 days of lockdown due to Covid pandemic.
The decision by Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid was taken while upholding the views of Shariah experts and following the guidelines issued by medical bodies about the pandemic.
“For the convenience of those coming for prayers, Auqaf Jamia had put in place all the SOPs and other preventive measures including providing free masks and keeping the sanitisers inside the grand masjid and putting up posters of guidelines to be followed,” said the Auqaf in a statement.
As the call for prayers (Azaan) blared on loudspeakers, worshippers rushed towards Jamia Masjid to offer Zuhr prayers.
Hundreds of men and women offered the congregational Zuhr prayers while maintaining social distance.
On the occasion, the people also expressed strong anger and resentment over the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) made by some people in Jammu region, and demanded stringent punishment to the culprits.
Meanwhile, according to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, congregational Friday prayers will also resume at the Masjid with all SOPs and other preventive measures in place.