Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Mulu area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

The encounter was triggered soon after Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area as per reports.

Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed on Twitter the killing of an unidentified militant adding the gunfight was still on.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print