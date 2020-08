Srinagar: Government forces on Wednesday claimed to have recovered four grenades and 100 rounds of AK-47 from 4 persons arrested in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

A police officer identified the arrested as Imitiyaz Ahmad Dar of Ratnipora, Parvaiz Ahmad Kumar, Sajad Ahmad Dhobi, both residents of Pinjora and Shahid Manzoor of Hillow Imamsahib.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard, the officer added. (GNS)

