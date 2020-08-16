Government announces LGs Gold medal for meritorious public service

SRINAGAR: The government on Saturday announced Lieutenant Governor’s Gold Medal for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service for the year 2020.
The officers who have been nominated for the medal are Dr. Mohit Gera, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K; Anand Jain, Director Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K; Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary, Finance Department, Vikas Sharma, Director, Geology & Mining, Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Abdul Salam Mir, Director Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, Ram Savak, Director Horticulture, Jammu, MY Itoo, Director General Budget, Finance Department; Rajeshwar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, AIG, Personnel, Police Headquarter, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Prof & HoD Department of Microbiology, GMC, Jammu and Dr Anjum Farhana, Prof & HoD Department of Microbiology, GMC, Srinagar.
The award carries a Gold Medal, Rs. 51,000 cash, a citation and a certificate.