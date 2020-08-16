449 more COVID-19 cases reported in J&K, active cases fall below 7k mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 449 more COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 28470.
While 349 cases were detected in Kashmir, the remaining 100 cases were detected in Jammu division, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As per the data, the death toll related to the disease has risen to 542 in J&K.
There are 6985 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 20943 patients have recovered from the disease.
