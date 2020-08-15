Pharma Association calls on FC Health

SRINAGAR: JK Pharma Association Friday called on Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo and presented a memorandum of demands to him. On the occasion FC Health commended health professionals in the wake of their role vis-à-vis fight against covid-19 pandemic. He lauded their dedication and honesty while discharging their duties.

The Association’s demands included conduct of DPC on the scheduled date this month, reorganization of certain posts up to the level of District Pharmacy Officer, establishment of pharmacy council at Jammu, creation of the posts of Pharmacists and Head Pharmacists in NTPHCs besides providing of ex-gratia to the health professionals losing lives while putting fight against covid-19 pandemic.

Dulloo assured the Association that all of their genuine demands would be considered sympathetically. He asked them to work with zeal and dedication in the wake of this global pandemic. He maintained that health professionals are the front line warriors fighting against this pandemic and deserve respect from one and all.

The FC urged them to continue working with passion and uphold the professional standards of their job. He assured them that administration is alive to their demands and is committed to provide them the benefits they deserve.

Later on a one minute silence was observed to commemorate those covid warriors who have lost their lives while serving the people. Paying tributes to the departed souls, it was said that their names will always be written in golden words in the annals of human history.

