KCCI urges public, businesses to follow Covid protocol

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Friday urged the general public and business community to follow specific guidelines and protocols to stop the spread of the COVID-19 infections.

In addition to the established protocols of wearing of masks, maintaining safe distance of 2 metres and regular washing/sanitisation of hands, the KCCI suggested strict implementation of the following preventive measures:

· Not more than two people should travel in Autorickshaws (driver + 2);

· Not more than 4 people should travel in Tata Sumo Vehicles (driver + 4);

· Extra care should be taken while visiting banks and hands need to be sanitised each time you handle cash;

· As a matter of routine, always carry a pocket size bottle of hand sanitiser;

· Carry extra masks in your vehicles for providing them to people who may not be wearing one;

· Wearing of PPE kits by stylists in Barber Shops and Hair Saloons.

With regard to Thursday’s statement issued by the KCCI in which it was mentioned that DDMA funds have been spent on purchase of barriers despite Kashmir having the highest inventory of barriers included Barbed Wires available, a spokesman clarified that the statement was made in view of the barriers clearly mentioning the name of DDMA. In normal course, the nameplate of any authority affixed on equipment implies that the same has been purchased and belongs to the particular authority. The picture of the smart barrier was appended to illustrate the point.

