Carpenter injured in LoC shelling on Aug 7 dies at SKIMS

Kupwara: A middle-aged carpenter who was injured in the shelling at Line of Control (LoC) on August 7 in Karnah village of Kupwara, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning at Sher e Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar.

Officials said that Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, 57, son of Barkatullah Mir, resident of Kachatiya Karnah, succumbed to his injuries after a week-long battle for life.

Mir was among six civilians, including a woman, who were injured in the August 7 cross-LoC shelling between troops of India and Pakistan. Three of the critically injured were shifted to SKIMS but on the same day one of them, Mohammad Arif Chachi, 32, a resident of Shamspora Karnah, died of his injuries.

Another injured is still in critical condition in SKIMS hospital while three others are now said to be stable.

Fayaz Ahmad, a social worker in Karnah, told Kashmir Reader that the funeral prayers of Mir, who was a carpenter by profession, were held in his native village on Thursday afternoon in which hundreds of people participated.

He said that Mir, Mohammad Arif Chachi and another person, Syed Rafaqat Hussain, were injured in the cross-LoC shelling when they were working on an under-construction house

