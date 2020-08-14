2 policemen killed, another wounded in militant attack in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: Two policemen were killed and another injured after militants opened fire on them in Srinagar’s Nowgam on Friday.
Early morning, militants opened indiscriminate firing at cops deployed in the area.
Soon after the attack, the trio was removed to a hospital. Two among them, however, succumbed to injuries, police said on its official Twitter handle.
The condition of the injured cop was not known yet.
The area has been cordoned off, it added.
The attack comes amid heightened security alert in Kashmir Valley on eve of August 15. Government forces have been deployed on roads amid lockdown prevailing in the Valley.
Shops are shuttered public traffic off the roads.
