Install all procured ventilators by August 15: Div Com to DCs

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Wednesday chaired a weekly Covid-19 review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners, Health Officers and other concerned.

While taking review of preparations, the Div Com directed DCs to ensure installation of all newly procured ventilators available with them by August 15 for better patient care in emergency cases.

He instructed concerned health officers to ensure training to the designated staff for smooth functioning of these ventilators in hospitals.

Emphasizing on decongestion of Srinagar hospitals, Pole said that GMC Baramulla and GMC Anantnag shall cater to north and south Kashmir and stop unnecessary referrals to Srinagar tertiary care hospitals.

“Directions were given that DCs shall ensure increase in the number of bed capacity as per the requirement. The Div Com stressed on concerned to focus on patients in home isolation and home quarantine for their effective recovery,” an official handout said.

He emphasized on proper monitoring of these patients, their regular thermal check-ups and sensitization on following the Covid-19 protocol religiously.

Pole also instructed concerned to provide Oximeters to all home isolated patients for their daily check-up of their saturation level and prompt response to the patients in case of any emergency and added that as mandatory all shall download Arogya Setu app.

He further emphasized on aggressive contact tracing of covid patients and their timely quarantine.

The Divisional Commissioner asked DCs to raise the number antigen testing in all districts.

He said that those Covid centers which are not in use at present can be created as a stay facility for protected persons.

Pole also took stock of availability of covid medicines, oxygen cylinders, availability of beds and other related facilities in all districts.

He stressed on daily updation of tested and discharged patients in all districts.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Principal GMC, Director Health Services Kashmir, Administrator Associated Hospital Srinagar, Incharge Covid Control Room, Divisional Nodal Officer ISM Covid-19 Kashmir and others concerned.

Director SKIMS Soura, DCs and SSPs of all districts and other concerned attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

