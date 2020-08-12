No NC leader detention, Govt tells HC

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday was informed by the government that none of the National Conference (NC) leaders had been ‘detained’ last year and were free to move anywhere with ‘certain precautions’ for the security of the petitioners.

Additional Advocate General (AAG), B A Dar in response to the pleas filed by National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah, told the court that none of the petitioners had not been detained either under preventive law or substantive law and were free to move anywhere under certain precautionary measures.

The AAG said that after August 5, 2019 when J&K Organization Act was passed in the Parliament, sweeping security measures were taken to maintain law and order as well as to safeguard lives of people including those being directly protected by the government by provision of security as Personal Security officers, secured government, accommodation, bullet resistant vehicles and escort personnel provided vehicles only.

“In view of the strong inputs regarding overall security atmosphere prevailing in Jammu & Kashmir and also designs of enemy country to destabilize the security situation and law and order, an advisory thereof was also issued by the Security Headquarters advising all the protected persons to take precautions and not to venture out unnecessarily,” Dar informed the court.

He also informed the court that there is no infringement or brazen violation of the law which is claimed in the petitions.

“The respondents have shown utmost respect to the law of the land. In the premises, it is prayed that the Court may be pleased to dismiss the writ petitions with costs,” AAG told the court.

The court today while hearing the nine petitions out of 16 pleas recorded the response of the government counsel and directed him to provide objections to the petitioner counsel.

The court will again hear the matter on August 24.

