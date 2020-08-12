Advisor Sharma for providing a friendly eco system to entrepreneurs

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor KK Sharma today directed for framing a comprehensive mechanism for promoting Small, Medium and Large scale industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir so that a friendly ecosystem is provided to the entrepreneurs and industrial scenario effectively catalysed.

The Advisor was speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the Draft of Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment policy.

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi; MD SIDCO, Bashir Ahmed Dar; Directors of Industries, Jammu/Kashmir, Anoo Malhotra, Mahmood Ahmad Shah; MD SICOP and other officers participated in the meeting held through Video Conferencing.

While discussing the draft, the Advisor said that the government is proactive to the issues and demands of the entrepreneurs so that the industrial sector in the state gets a fillip. “We have to encourage entrepreneurs so that they can also start big ticket projects in Jammu and Kashmir and leading industrial houses also get a cue from this. This would go a long way in contributing to the economy and also ensuring creation of job opportunities”, he said.

The Advisor while taking a serious notice of those entrepreneurs who have been allotted the plots and are yet to start their units maintained that they should be identified so that these plots can be allotted to new prospective and upcoming entrepreneurs.

While highlighting the need for establishing new industrial estates in the newly created UT, the Advisor said that it would eventually help in generating employment opportunities in the region and providing suitable land to aspiring investors.

The Advisor directed the officers to discuss the necessary measures for making the proposed policy entrepreneur friendly so that more aspiring and established entrepreneurs can come to Jammu and Kashmir for starting their industrial units. He also directed for undertaking regular meetings to remove bottlenecks, if any so that it can be made a comprehensive and industries friendly document.

