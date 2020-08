482 more infections take J&K’s COVID-19 tally past 26000 mark

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 482 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally past 26000-mark.

While 106 were from Jammu, remaining were reported from Kashmir valley, taking the J&K tally to 26413, official data said.

The district-wise breakup of the cases reported today is Srinagar 88, Baramulla 26, Pulwama 52, Kulgam 17, Shopian 1, Anantnag 53, Budgam 29, Kupwara 42, Bandipora 29, Ganderbal 39, Jammu 42, Rajouri 4, Ramban 5, Kathua 14, Udhampur 2, Samba 4, Doda 7, Poonch 16, Reasi 7 and Kishtwar 5, officials added.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 6438 cases followed by Baramulla with 2257, Pulwama 1949, Kulgam 1659, Budgam 1638, Shopian 1537, Anantnag 1665, Kupwara 1348, Bandipora 1197and Ganderbal 773.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1727 cases, Rajouri 771, Ramban 616, Kathua 626, Udhampur 633, Samba 533, Doda 324, Poonch 305, Reasi 242 and Kishtwar 175. (GNS)

