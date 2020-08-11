Covid toll 478 with 8 more deaths in Kashmir

470 new cases take tally past 25k mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported eight deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the toll of victims to 478 in the union territory.

According to officials, two deceased persons were from Srinagar, two each from Pulwama and Kulgam, and one each from Ganderbal and Budgam districts of Kashmir valley.

The deceased were a 47-year-old man from Rainawari Srinagar, a 45-year-old man from Palpora Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Palpora Kulgam, an elderly woman from Buchoo Tral Pulwama, a 65-year-old man from Chidibugh Tral Pulwama, a 71-year-old man from Yaripora Kulgam, a sexagenarian man from Arampora Ganderbal, and a 65-year-old woman from Budgam.

As per health officials, most of the latest Covid-19 victims were having co-morbidities and were diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

The septuagenarian from Palpora Kulgam died shortly after admission to the district hospital on Sunday. His test results came positive after his death.

The elderly woman from Buchoo Tral, in Pulwama district, was admitted to SMHS hospital as a case of bilateral community acquired pneumonia and died Sunday night at SMHS hospital.

The 65-year-old man from Tral was admitted to SMHS hospital a few days ago, and lost the battle to the virus on Sunday.

Another septuagenarian from Yaripora in Kulgam district was admitted to hospital with several co-morbidities including bilateral viral pneumonia, and died on Monday.

Officials said that four other deaths were reported, two each from SKIMS Soura and SMHS hospitals.

So far 478 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 443 in Kashmir and 35 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 154 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (82), Budgam (35), Pulwama and Kulgam (31) each, Shopian (24), Anantnag (33), Kupwara (27), Bandipora (18), and the lowest in Ganderbal (8).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 24 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), Doda (2), Udhampur (2), one each from Ramban, Kathua, Samba and Poonch districts.

Interestingly, Reasi and Kishtwar districts of Jammu division have reported no fatalities.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 25,000 mark of infected cases on Monday. However, more than 17,000 of these patients have recovered.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 470 Covid-19 cases, including 102 travellers, taking the overall tally to 25,367.

Among them, 368 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 102 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the official media bulletin, Srinagar reported the highest number of single-day cases at 115, followed by Bandipora at 79, Baramulla 41, Budgam 31, Pulwama 30, Kupwara 17, Anantnag 16, Ganderbal 15, Shopian 14, Kulgam 10.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 58, Ramban 16, Kathua 8, Rajouri 5, Samba 5, Doda 4, Udhampur 2, two each in Reasi and Kishtwar.

