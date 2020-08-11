Cabs in Shopian fleecing as well as endangering passengers

Shopian: Despite growing number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Shopian district, transporters here, particularly cab drivers, are charging double fares without following any social distancing in seating, while the passengers, on their part, refuse to wear masks.

Commuters said that drivers are charging double fares even after loading the vehicle to full capacity with passengers. Mudasir Ahmad, a local commuter, said that he was charged double the fare from Imam Sahib taxi stand to Bibehara, with the vehicle fully boarded with passengers none of whom were wearing masks.

“The government has allowed transporters to charge double fares only when they carry half the number of passengers in their vehicles and wearing masks is a must. But the order is being violated both by the passengers and the drivers,” said Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Shopian.

Similar complaints were voiced by residents of different areas. Bilal said that while it is true that transporters have not earned anything since August last year but that doesn’t mean they will put the lives of people at risk.

Shakeel Ahmad, another commuter, said that people in his area are being charged Rs 80 for a distance of 15 kilometers, which normally costs Rs 32. He said that drivers carry ten passengers in a cab. “Social distancing and other SOPs are being murdered,” he said.

In charge of Traffic Police in Shopian, Inspector Abdul Rasheed, said that action will be taken against such violators. “Violation of SOPs will not be entertained at any cost,” he said.

