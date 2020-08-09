Nobody’s Lake: Not in our jurisdiction, says LAWDA; not ours, too, says SMC

Srinagar: The Gilsar Lake, situated at Nalbal Nowshera, has been left to rot, with no government authority willing to take responsibility for it. Its water channels have not been cleaned for more than ten years, and the land around it has been freely encroached upon. The un-segregated waste and sewage that flows through its clogged channels emanates such a foul smell that the whole area stinks.

Officials of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as well as of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) say that the lake does not come under their jurisdiction.

Local residents, however, say that until 8-9 years ago, LAWDA used its machinery to clean silt from the lake and its water channels. But now the water channels have been blocked at many places with garbage and carcasses of animals, due to which a foul smell constantly emanates from the water, they said.

A few decades ago, as per the locals, this lake was a tourist attraction. No one visits it now, even the people who live nearby.

“The government claims to be working for conservation of water bodies in and around the city, but on the ground it does nothing,” said an irate Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Nalbal.

Another local of the area, Abdul Gani, told Kashmir Reader that no one is looking after the lake, nor is a single penny being spent on it. “If the lake is cleaned, it will add beauty to the area and if the land under encroachment is cleared, it will increase the lake’s width,” he said.

“Many times we have visited the Divisional Commissioner’s office to ask for cleaning of the lake, but despite assurances nothing has been done,” he added.

Officials, on their part, simply wash their hands of it. LAWDA Vice Chairman Tufail Mattoo said that the Gilsar Lake “does not belong to us”.

“We are not even able to look after the Dal Lake due to shortage of manpower; how will be able to look after this lake?” he asked in return to a question.

The SMC, too, had the same argument. The lake was not in their jurisdiction, said Chief Sanitation Officer Mudasir Banday.

“We collect the household garbage in the locality but water bodies is not in our mandate,” Banday said.

