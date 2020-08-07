Woman among 6 civilians injured in LoC shelling in Kupwara

Srinagar: Six civilians including a woman were injured- two of them seriously-as Indian and Pakistani Armies exchanged fire along Line of Control in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

The victims- identified as Mohammad Arif from Shamspora, Mohammad Yaqoob from Baghballa Kachadiyan and Syed Rafaqat from Kachadiyan and 42-year-old Hamida Begium wife of Mohammad Akbar, Zakir Khan (24) and Nasser Ahmad Khan, all residents of Rangward-were injured after Pakistani Army “resorted to ceasefire violation along the LoC by firing small arms and mortars, resulting in injuries to six civilians at seperate places”, a senior army officer said.

He said the “unprovoked firing” by the Pakistani army was given “a befitting reply”.

Army sources said the injured were shifted to local hospitals.

The woman from Rangward, one of the two civilians critically injured in the firing, has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

The civilian injuries in the fresh cross LoC firing come on a day when the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor to J&K, Manoj Sinha, a veteran BJP leader, took oath of office. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print