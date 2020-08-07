G C Murmu appointed as CAG

Srinagar: A day after resigning as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu was on Thursday appointed as India’s next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
“The President has been pleased to appoint Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” reads a notification issued by Ministry of Finance, department of Economic Affairs.
Murmu was sworn in by chief justice of the J&K high court Gita Mittal in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on October 31.
A 1985 batch IAS officer from Gujarat, Murmu had sent the resignation to President of India who accepted it.
He had served as expenditure secretary at New Delhi before his appointment as Lieutenant Governor.
