With 9 more deaths, toll climbs to 426

559 more Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported nine deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the toll of victims to 426.

According to officials, three deceased persons were from Srinagar, two each from Anantnag and Budgam districts and one each from Bandipora and Udhampur.

The patients who died today include a 65-year-old woman from Badran Budgam, a 48-year-old man from Waripora Budgam, a 50-year-old man from Bemina Srinagar, a 59-year-old man from Basant Bagh Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Galwanpora Srinagar, a 65-year-old man from SK Colony Anantnag, a 70-year-old woman from Bijbehara Anantnag, a 50-year-old man from Bandipora and another one from Udhampur in Jammu division.

As per health officials, all the latest Covid-19 victims were having co-morbidities ranging from hypertension to renal failure while six of them were suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

Four deaths each were reported from SKIMS Soura and SMHS Hospital while one each Covid-19 patient died at CD Hospital and Jammu hospital.

So far 426 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 395 in Kashmir and 31 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 141 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (73), Budgam (33), Kulgam (29), Anantnag (28), Pulwama (24), Shopian (23), Kupwara (21), Jammu (21), Bandipora (16), Ganderbal (7), two each in Rajouri, Doda and Udhampur one each in Ramban, Poonch and Kathua.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 559 Covid-19 cases including ninety travellers, taking the overall count to 22,955.

Among them, 96 cases were reported from Jammu Division and 463 from Kashmir Valley.

As per the media bulletin, Srinagar reported 160, Baramulla 29, Pulwama 105, Kulgam 27, seven each in Shopian and Anantnag, Budgam 41, Kupwara 2, Bandipora 44, Ganderbal 41, Jammu 61, Rajouri 5, Kathua 8, Udhampur 12, Samba 5, Poonch 3 and Kishtwar 2.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 5590 cases followed by Baramulla with 1997, Pulwama 1733, Kulgam 1552, Shopian 1492, Anantnag 1417, Kupwara 1163, Budgam 1368, Bandipora 865, and Ganderbal 560.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1361 cases, Rajouri 746, Ramban 574, Kathua 559, Udhampur 593, Samba 462, Doda 299, Poonch 251, Reasi 198 and Kishtwar 157. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 22955—17755 in Kashmir and 5200 in Jammu.

