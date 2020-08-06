Lockdown extended in Budgam till August 10

BUDGAM: Deputy Commissioner Budgam on Wednesday extended lockdown for next five days till August 10.

Earlier, the administration had announced the implementation of the strict lockdown from July 31 to August 4.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza said that after discussion with the health authorities and examining ground situation, it has been found that the restrictions should continue for the time being to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Now, therefore, in order to contain the further spread of Covid-19 and in exercise of powers under Section 144 Cr PC and Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the following restrictions are hereby extended in the district for a period of five days up to August 10,” it said

The order reads that there shall be complete lockdown in the district and all shops, business establishments in the main towns of Budgam, Magam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chadoora, B.K Pora, Bemina, Charar-e- Sharief, Narbal, Chittergam, Nagam, etc shall remain closed. Also, it said that there shall be complete restrictions on both inter and intra-district movement of public transport including Sumos, Taveras, Auto Rikhshas, etc only vehicle carrying goods, LPG, Oil Tankers shall be allowed.

“Only official vehicles and vehicles with valid permissions and those of Medical officials shall be allowed and only Agriculture / Horticulture and construction activities shall be allowed as per SOP/ DMRR guidelines,” the order said.

