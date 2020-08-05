10 more Covid victims, toll 417

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported ten deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday taking the total number of victims to 417 in the region.

According to officials, three deceased persons were from Srinagar and Budgam districts, two from Pulwama, one each from Baramulla and Bandipora.

The patients who died today include a 46-year-old woman from Humhama Srinagar, a 66-year-old man from Naidkadal Srinagar, a 75-year-old man from Khanyar Srinagar, an 80-year-old woman from Sumbal Bandipora, an 85-year-old man Bandipayeem Kumar Mohalla Baramulla, two men–a 38-year-old and a 65-year-old–from Beerwah Budgam, a 53-year-old man from Khansahib Budgam, a 55-year-old woman from Noorpora Pulwama and a 70-year-old man from Tral Pulwama.

As per health officials, all the latest Covid-19 victims were having co-morbidities ranging from diabetes, hypertension to hypothyroidism while seven of them were suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

Seven fresh deaths were reported from SMHS Hospital while one each Covid-19 patient died at SKIMS Soura, CD Hospital and GMC Baramulla.

So far 417 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 387 in Kashmir and 30 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 138 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (73), Budgam (31), Kulgam (29), Anantnag (26), Pulwama (24), Shopian (23), Kupwara (21), Jammu (21), Bandipora (15), Ganderbal (7), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Ramban, Poonch, Udhampur and Kathua

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 390 new coronavirus cases, including 48 travellers, taking the overall to 22, 396 in J&K. Among them, 152 were reported from Jammu and 238 from Kashmir on Tuesday.

