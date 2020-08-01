Srinagar: Pandemic or no pandemic, if it is Eid then it is time for Henna. Markets in Srinagar have come alive with a huge rush of women and girls coming out to get henna on their hands. Henna or mehndi artists have set up their stalls in all the main markets of the city and they are attracting a throng.

Women love to apply beautiful designs of Henna on their hands and feet especially on the eve of Eid. “We usually celebrate Eid with lavish dishes and buy new clothes to celebrate and enjoy the joyous occasion. Applying henna is also a big part of this. Due to the Covid lockdown we were not able to apply Henna on Eid ul Fitr but this time we have gone to the Jamia market to get henna,” said Kownain, who was waiting for her turn at a stall near the Jamia Masjid.

Another customer, Saima, said she had been waiting for her turn for an hour. “Yesterday I was too busy to go out for mehndi, and I was also upset because on the last Eid, too, we were not able to apply henna. So today despite the pandemic I came to Jamia Masjid. See, I am wearing a mask and this mehndi artist, too.”

When asked why was she applying henna on the eve of Eid, she replied, “What is Eid without mehndi?”

From Jamia Market to Goni Khan market, mehndi stalls are ubiquitous. Beauty salons, too, are providing a variety of creative henna designs for women.

“In a day we receive near about 100 customers, which include children, girls, and ladies. We have earned sufficient profit despite the pandemic. On Eid ul Fitr we were not able to set up stalls but this Eid we did,” said Raju, a mehndi designer in Nowhatta.

Raju was accompanied by two more mehndi artists. They said they charge as per the design. “During Eid days we have a lot of customers, but this year it is not so much,” Raju said.

There are more than a dozen non-locals who have been working as mehndi artists in the Jamia Masjid and Goni Khan markets. They have been working in the valley for the past four years, they say.

“In the last three days we have received more than 50 customers. We generally are in demand throughout the season but especially during the marriage season and on the days before Eid,” said Pinky, who works at Goni Khan market.

She added that although due to Covid there is not as much rush of customers but it is enough to “feed our family with this earning.”

