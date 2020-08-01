LG extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of J&K in general and to the Muslim brethren in particular on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that this festival endorses the spirit of sacrifice, benevolence and generosity towards others. He hoped that the auspicious occasion would further enhance the amiable atmosphere and pro
