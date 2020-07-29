Modi govt to ‘verify’ LG Murmu, Ram Madhav’s statements on 4G internet

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it will verify reported statements made by the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu and BJP leader Ram Madhav that 4G Internet service can be restored in J&K.

A bench of justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai granted time and adjourned to August 7 the hearing on a contempt plea filed by an NGO, Foundation for Media Professionals.

The NGO’s petition is seeking contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of J&K for their “wilful disobedience” in complying with the court’s May 11 order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the government has received a lengthy rejoinder from the petitioner on the counter affidavit filed by the centre, which said that 4G internet curbs have been reviewed by a special committee.

He said that time should be given to reply to the rejoinder affidavit filed by the petitioner.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner NGO, did not oppose the submission of Mehta, and said that the request is reasonable as the rejoinder was served on Monday evening.

According to him, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had recently made a statement that 4G Internet service in the valley can be restored and similar statement was also made by BJP leader Madhav.

Ahmadi said that he requests that these statements be also looked into.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench that the said statements need to be verified.

The bench then said it will list the matter on August 5.

Mehta intervened and said that it would be better to have the hearing on another date as August 5 is the date of imposition of internet curbs.

The bench accepted the request of the Solicitor General and changed the date of hearing to August 7.

On July 16, the centre and JK administration had told the top court that a special committee had been set up as per the court’s directive to consider the issue of restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory.

On May 11, the top court had ordered setting up of a “special committee” headed by the Union Home Secretary to consider pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in JK.

The contempt plea filed by the NGO has alleged that authorities concerned have not yet constituted the special committee in line with the top court’s order

It has also urged the apex court to summon the Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of UT of Jammu and Kashmir to explain their position with respect to the alleged non-compliance of the court’s directions.

Besides the contempt plea, the petitioner has also filed an application seeking directions to the authorities to notify the constitution of the special committee within three working days.

The application has sought an interim direction to the authority to restore 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, pending disposal of the plea and also the decision by the special committee.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print