Infiltrating militant steps on landmine, dies in Nowshehra

Jammu: A militant was killed when a group of five militants tried to sneak into this side of the fence opposite to Kalal area of Nowshehra sector of Rajouri district, security officials said Tuesday.
The official sources said that a movement of five militants was seen in Samhani Bagsar area opposite to Kalal in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
”The movement was well intercepted before militants could have managed to reach LoC and were engaged,” official sources said.
They divulged that amid engagement of militants, an explosion took place in the area after one of the infiltrators stepped over a land mine or an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and died on the spot.
” The body of the killed militant was taken along by his four associates who returned back to the launch pad,” the sources said. They said that the group of militants was possibly a fidayeen squad and were heavily armed.
” Since the incident, searches are going on in the area for to ensure proper area dominance,” the sources said
—KNO
