Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to small arms firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

This is the seventh day in a row that Pakistan has violated ceasefire, they said.

“Around 1030 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district,” a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response, he said.

Pakistani troops have been targeting forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts since Tuesday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print