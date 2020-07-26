Jaish hideout busted in Tral

Awantipora: Government forces on Saturday claimed to have busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant hideout and recovered incriminating material in Tral area of police district Awantipora in south Kashmir.
A police statement said that based on specific information regarding militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad in forest area of Chinphadi Machama Tral, police along with army’s 42 RR and CRPF’s 180 BN launched a search operation during early morning hours.
During searches, a hideout of JeM militants, roughly 64 sq ft in area and 5 ft in height, was busted and subsequently destroyed.
Police said that incriminating material recovered from the hideout has been taken into custody for investigation.
A case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral, as per the police statement.

