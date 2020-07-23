5-yr-old boy among nine more Covid fatalities in Kashmir

5 Srinagar residents among the dead, including SMC’s frontline worker

Srinagar: A five-year-old boy was among nine Covid-19 patients who died in Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of infected people who have died in J&K to 276. The boy was from Bandipora, admitted a month ago in hospital with burn injuries.

An official from CD Hospital said that a patient from Shah Gund Hajin, at present living in Zoonimar area of Srinagar, who tested positive for COVID-19 was brought dead to CD hospital. He said the patient was already critical, was suffering from lung cancer, and had tested positive on Tuesday evening.

Officials told news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the patients who died were a 58-year-old man from Rajbagh, Srinagar, a 45-year-old man from Zoonimar, Srinagar, a 45-year-old man from Palpora, Noor Bagh, Srinagar, a male patient from Khanyar, Srinagar, a 70-year-old male from Ganderbal, a 29-year-old woman from Qazigund Anantnag, a 54-year-old man from Sonwar Srinagar, a five-year-old kid from Qazipora, Bandipora, and a 56-year-old woman from Pulwama.

An official from SKIMS said that a patient from Rajbagh who was admitted on July 16 with chest infection and tested positive for COVID-19 died today morning.

Official sources said the patient was a ward officer in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and had worked as a frontline worker in the last three months in the area to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

An official from SKIMS added that two more patients including a 54-year-old man from Sonwar, Srinagar, who was admitted on July 14 and a five-year old boy from Qazipora Bandipora who was admitted on June 20 died at SKIMS on Wednesday afternoon.

He said that the boy had burn injuries and was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 16.

An official from CD hospital said that a patient from Shah Gund Hajin, at present living in Zoonimar area of Srinagar, who was tested positive for COVID-19 was brought dead to CD hospital.

He said the patient was already critical, was suffering from lung cancer, and was tested positive on Tuesday evening.

An official from SKIMS Bemina said that a 29-year-old woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 died on Wednesday.

An official from SMHS told KNO that a 45-year-old man from Palpora Srinagar who was admitted on July 20 with bilateral pneumonia, died on Wednesday.

He further added that a male patient from Khanyar Srinagar who was admitted on July 21 died on Wednesday. He was suffering from Diabetes, hypertension, bilateral pneumonia and was tested positive after his death, he said.

A 70-year-old man from Ganderbal who was admitted on July 20 died on 21 July at SMHS, official said, adding that he was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and was tested positive a day after his death.

The ninth Covid death took place at SMHS where a 56-year-old woman from South Kashmir’s Pulwama who had Gall Bladder stone and underlying ailments died. “She had tested positive for the deadly virus and succumbed this evening at the SMHS hospital,” the doctor said.

With nine more deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 276 in Jammu and Kashmir including 256 from Kashmir division and 20 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 453 fresh positive Cobid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally to 15,711 in J&K. Srinagar is leading the list with 3,450 cases followed by Baramulla, Kulgam and Shopian districts. Reasi has the least number of cases at 94, as per the govt data.

With inputs from KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print