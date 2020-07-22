Tipper driver killed in Budgam mishap

BUDGAM: A tipper driver lost his life during the late night hours of Tuesday at Palour village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district after his tipper turned turtle.

The deceased tipper driver was identified by the police as Syed Tassaduq Hussain Shah son of Syed Hassan Shah resident of the Palour village.

A police official told the Kashmir Reader that the incident took place at around 1:00 AM last night.

He said that the driver was shifted to the Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries later.

