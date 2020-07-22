Amarnath Yatra cancelled this year

SRINAGAR: The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday decided “with heavy heart” that “it is not advisable to conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra”. The Board regretfully announced the cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra 2020 and said that it will live telecast the morning and evening aarti. The traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice. Also, the Chhadi Mubarak shall be facilitated by the Government.

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), presided over the 39th Board meeting of SASB on Tuesday in which Board members participated through video conference to discuss the conduct of the Amarnath Yatra 2020.

The Board discussed the Supreme Court order dated 13.07.2020 in which the decision to conduct the Yatra was left to the Administration/ Government.

The Board was informed that the arrangements were on track since February 2020, but due to nationwide lockdown and pandemic, the State Executive Committee, J&K, has still continued to keep religious places and places of worship closed for the public. These prohibitions continue till 31st July.

The Board further discussed that the pandemic has burdened the health administration system. Health Workers and Security Forces are also getting infected and the focus of the entire medical, civil and police administration is on containing the transmission of Covid-19. It was said that the health concerns are so serious that the strain on the health system, along with the diversion in resources to the Yatra, will be immense. This would also unnecessarily put the Yatris at risk of catching Covid-19.

The Board also discussed the directions of High Court of J&K to the SASB to take a decision keeping in view all healthcare protocols.

The Government made reasoned observations supported by facts which suggested that it would not be advisable to conduct Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 and it would be advisable to cancel it this year in larger public interest.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print