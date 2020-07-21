Toy bomb injures 5 children in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar:A bomb resembling a toy injured at least five children on Tuesday in Pakistan’s northwest tribal area bordering Afghanistan, officials said.

The bomb exploded when the children were playing with it in South Waziristan district.

Five children aged between six and 12 years were injured in the incident, the officials said, adding that the origin of the bomb was unclear.

Dozens of children, mostly in northwest Pakistan, have lost their lives in the past while playing with ‘toys’ that turned out to be explosive devices.

‘Toy’ bombs were airdropped in neighbouring Afghanistan by Soviet forces during the 1980s civil war in the country. South Waziristan is one of the areas where the Pakistan Army has been battling militants linked to the Taliban and Al-Qaeda for more than a decade.

