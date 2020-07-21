Assault on doctors at SMHS Hospital: MFA demands adequate security at Covid hospitals

Srinagar: The Medical Faculty Association (MFA) at the Government Medical and Dental Colleges Srinagar has urged the college principals to ensure adequate security to medicos at hospitals housing COVID-19 patients.

In a letter shot to Principal GMC Srinagar on Monday, President MFA, Prof Sajad Majid Qazi has requested the administration to ensure “adequate security in and around hospitals” housing COVID-19 patients in accordance with the recent Supreme Court directions to appropriate civil and police administration to provide necessary security to the medicos at the health facilities.

The letter comes on the heels of an assault on doctors at SMHS Hospital by the attendants.

While urging the authorities to step up the medical facilities required to manage COVID-19 patients, the MFA demanded to “acknowledge whole-hearted and untiring services rendered by entire medical fraternity”.

It also asked the administration to bear the cost of treatment of the medical staffers, who contract the disease in the line of duty and introduce a health insurance scheme for them in order to compensate them in case of any eventuality.

The association also urged the GMC administration to sanction risk allowance to the medical staff in view of a risk of contracting the viral disease in the line of duty and designate “high dependency” beds and rooms for the staffers in case they need hospitalisation for COVID-19.

The MFA urged the GMC administration to recommend the demands to the J&K government for approval.

