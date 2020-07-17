Nine more die of Covid, new cases spike to 601 in a day

Srinagar:Kashmir reported nine deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus to 231 in J&K.

According to officials, four of the Covid-19 patients died at SKIMS Soura, two patients each died at SKIMS Bemina and SMHS Hospital, while one death has been reported at CD Hospital.

The deceased include a 65-year-old man from Pampore Pulwama, a 65-year-old man from Parigam Pulwama, a 75-year-old man from Batmaloo Srinagar, a 58-year-old man from Hyderpora Srinagar, a 62-year-old man from Hazratbal Srinagar, a 75-year-old woman from Sonwar Srinagar, a 55-year-old man from Soibugh Budgam, a 60-year-old woman from Taingmohalla Shopian and a 55-year-old woman from Sumbal.

All the deceased persons had underlying ailments including a cancer patient from Budgam, said an official.

He said the elderly man from Pampore had diabetes and heart disease and breathed his last at SMHS Hospital on July 13 while his reports came positive on Friday.

“The remaining eight have been reported during last 24 hours,” the official said.

Six of the deceased persons were diagnosed with pneumonia while five had hypertension.

With nine more deaths, the toll in J&K has reached to 231 including 213 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 601 new coronavirus cases on Friday including 86 travellers– taking the overall tally of Covid-19 patients to over 12,757, as per the official bulletin.

Of the new cases, 464 were tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir while 137 were reported from Jammu, it said.

Srinagar district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (48), Kulgam (23), Shopian (18), Anantnag (17), Budgam (17), Kupwara (13), Jammu (11), Pulwama (10), Ganderbal (4), Bandipora (4), Doda (2), while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Samba, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.

