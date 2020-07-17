Mir meets Lt Governor

SRINAGAR: Ghulam Hassan Mir, former Minister and senior leader of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) today met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan.

The former Minister discussed with the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to regularization of casual labourers in various departments; redressal of mining related issues and other issues of public importance.

Sharing his views on the present development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the former Minister said that the people of J&K have high expectations from the present Government and expressed hope that the Government would meet the developmental aspirations of the people of the UT.

The Lt Governor observed that the Administration is taking necessary measures to address the issues concerning people of J&K.

He assured the former Minister that all the genuine issues projected by him would be reviewed for their early redressal and urged him to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.

