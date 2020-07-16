15 Covid deaths take J&K toll to 222 490 new cases take total count above 12 thousand

Srinagar: Kashmir reported fifteen deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus to 222 in J&K.

According to officials, seven of the Covid-19 patients died at SMHS Hospital, five at SKIMS Soura while one patient each died at Chest Diseases Hospital, GMC Anantnag, and GMC Baramulla.

The deceased include a 65-year-old man from Barthara Budgam, a 65-year-old man from Khawaja Bagh Baramulla, a 62-year-old man from Kanthibagh Baramulla, a 50-year-old woman Banglow Bagh Baramulla, a 67-year-old woman from Bahadurpora Handwara, a 60-year-old man from Karnah Kupwara, a 65-year-old man from Sirhama Kupwara, a 60-year-old woman from Larnoo Anantnag, a 52-year-old woman from HMT Srinagar, a 50-year-old woman from Zaldagar Srinagar, a 62-year-old man from Khankahi Mohalla Srinagar, a 65-year-old man from Natipora Srinagar and a 70-year-old man from Khanyar.

Fourteen of the deceased persons had underlying ailments while a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was admitted without any comorbidity, said an official.

“The elderly man was received at SMHS Hospital on July 12 with Covid-19 symptoms and died today morning,” he said .

The officials said twelve of the deceased persons were diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia while five suffered respiratory failure.

A senior doctor told Kashmir Reader that a woman patient from Larnoo Anantnag had been declared Covid-19 positive three days after her death.

“The patient was admitted to GMC Anantnag on July 10 with Chronic Kidney Disease. She expired on July 13 and her burial was done on July 14. Her Covid-19 report returned positive late last night and was released today, after three days of her burial,” the official said.

With fifteen more deaths, the toll in J&K has reached to 222 including 204 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division

Meanwhile, Kashmir reported 490 new coronavirus cases on Thursday including 89 CRPF personnel and 33 travellers– taking the overall tally of Covid-19 patients to over 12,156.

Of the new cases, 428 were tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir while 62 were reported from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 55 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (48), Kulgam (23), Shopian (17), Anantnag (17), Budgam (16), Kupwara (13), Jammu (11), Pulwama (8), Ganderbal (4), Bandipora (3), Doda (2), while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Samba, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.

