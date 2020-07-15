COVID-19: SKIMS cancels Summer Vacation, leaves sanctioned to staff

Srinagar : Administration at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura on Wednesday cancelled Summer vacation and leaves sanctioned to the staff members at the institute in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A communique issued by the administration read that in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all leaves of any kind sanctioned to the staff members except leave sanctioned on medical grounds/maternity leave shall stand cancelled.

It informed that summer vacation of all departments with effect from July 16 till July 29 (Ist half) and August 1 till August 14 (2nd half) stand cancelled.

“As such it is impressed upon all the faculty and staff members to remain available at their places of positing in their respective departments, ” read the communique.

