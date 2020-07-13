COVID-19: Lockdown re-imposed in Pulwama

Pulwama: Authorities in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Monday issued directions for intensifying COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown in Red and Containment zones of the district in view of a surge in the infections.

An official statement issued in this regard said that restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Section 144 of the CrPC and Disaster Management Act, 2005 were already in place in the district and there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared as Containment zones and the people shall stay indoors to ensure complete lockdown. Authorities also warned of stern action against violators as per provision of relevant Acts.

The directions were issued in view of rise in COVID-19 positive cases from the district which has made the whole district vulnerable as far as transmission of the COVID-19 virus is concerned, the statement added.

It said that it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures including declaring villages as Red zones and surrounding villages as a buffer zone to break transmission of the disease in the area.

The statement further said that the daily roster earlier issued for the regulated opening of business establishments is not being followed and may lead to a surge in new cases.

In this regard all shops/business establishment in Pulwama have been directed to remain closed this week except essential supplies .

Public transport shall also remain suspended till July 18 Saturday except medical emergencies,essential services as per the new directive.

The statement said that any sort of movement shall be permitted only on production of valid movt pass issued by the administration/ official ID cards of departmental staff dealing with essential services.

District Authorities have already declared 49 villages in red zone category which are as follows:

1. Khaigam.

2. Chandgam.

3. Sangerwani.

4. Abhama.

5. Parigam.

6. Rohmoo.

7. Reshipora Tokuna.

8. Penglina

9. Kakapora.

10. Monviji.

11. Drabgam Bala .

12. Drabgam Payeen.

13. Namblabal Pampore.

14. Jawbhara.

15. Ghat Tokuna.

16. Marvel & Khadermoh.

17. Barsoo.

18. Aramula.

19. Ladhoo.

20. Lonepora Lajoora.

21. Khellan Pulwama.

22. Arihal Budapora.

23. Kahlil Lalpora Tral.

24. Bonpora Malikpora.

25. Naik Mohalla Pinglish.

26. Mir Mohalla Khrew.

27. Pathan.

28. Madina Colony Khrew Pampore.

29. Joo Mohalla Wuyan Pampore.

30. Kachipora.

31. Dar Mohalla Khankahbagh pampore.

32. FactoryMohalla Bellow.

33. Bilal Colony Awantipora.

34. Tujan.

35. Mukdam Mohalla and Sheikh Mohalla Kamrazipora.

36. Banpora Chersoo.

37. Cherawani Mohalla Malangpora.

38. Tenghar.

39. Usmania Colony Shaar Shali.

40. Tulbagh pampore.

41. Sheikh Mohalla Drangbal.

42. Tengwani Mohalla Chandhara.

43. Chal Khar Mohalla Shaar.

44. Mill Gate Mohalla.

45. Wuyan Pampore.

46. Qazi Mohalla Tiken.

47. Mughalpora Pulwama.

48. Tahab.

49. Samboora

And 17 Partially denotified Areas are:

1. Gudoora.

2. Gusoo.

3. Fresipora.

4. Banderpora.

5. Wandakhpora.

6. IGC Lassipora Estate.

7. Samboora (along with inhabitants of Alochibagh & Karnabal).

8. Shairbagh.

9. Dardpora.

10. Goricheck.

11. Neibugh.

12. Larkipora.

13. Reshipora Kakapora.

14. Amlar Tral.

15. Bun Mohalla Tral.

16. New Colony Arihal.

17. Badroo Mohalla Tral i Payeen.

18. Nai Basti Tral i Bala.

District Authorities have directed the officials concerned to ensure supply of essential commodities as per laid down protocols in the villages falling in Red Zones and Buffer Zones.

To ensure coordination Joint control rooms, with dedicated nodal officers have been established and people from Red zone areas have been asked to contact 24*7 COVID Control Room (01933240412, 01933240912) for COVID-19 queries and emergencies.

Moreover People hailing from the Red zone villages have been asked to contact round the clock (24*7) District Emergency Control room in case of any grievance regarding the essential services & other related issues on Landline No 01933- 240354.

