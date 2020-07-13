11 more deaths take J&K toll to 182

All the deceased suffered from co-morbidities

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported eleven deaths of Covid-19 patients on Sunday, including an 11-day-old infant from Yaripora Kulgam who suffered from a congenital heart disease.

Seven of the latest Covid-19 deaths were witnessed at Kashmir’s premier institute, SKIMS Soura. The deceased were an 80-year-old woman from Budoo Kulgam, a 47-year-old woman from Kulgam, a 55-year-old woman from Kangan Ganderbal, a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar, a 75-year-old man from Rambagh Srinagar, and a 50-year-old woman from Uri Baramulla.

Four patients died at SMHS: a 55-year-old man from Chadoora Budgam, a 65-year-old man from Tangmarg Baramulla, a 40-year-old man from Habba Kadal Srinagar, and an 80-year-old man from Handwara Kupwara.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that the newborn girl from Kulgam was admitted to the hospital on July 9 and died today at around 4 pm.

He said that the baby was suffering from Aortic Stenosis, a kind of congenital heart disease, along with carcinogenic shock and respiratory failure.

He said the 80-year-old lady from Budoo Kulgam who was admitted on 26 June expired in the afternoon today.

The cause of death is registered as ‘Cardiopulmonary arrest’ while the patient was suffering from underlying ailments including Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP).

Dr Jan added that the 47-year-old woman from Kulgam who was admitted on July 10 also died due to Cardiopulmonary arrest. However, she had other comorbidities including hypertension, diabetes, pneumonia.

Like the Kulgam woman, the elderly man from Srinagar’s Gulab Bagh was also suffering from CAP besides other ailments.

The MS said the 55-year-old woman from Kangan Ganderbal, who died at the institute at around 9.15 am, was diagnosed with Intra-cranial space-occupying lesion (ICSOL), a type of malignancy of brain.

Two more patients who succumbed at SKIMS late evening also had underlying ailments besides testing positive for Covid-19 infection.

The deceased man from Rambagh was a known case of Parkinson’s Disease. He also had acute renal failure and sepsis.

The woman from Uri was suffering from bilateral CAP and type 1 respiratory failure besides having hypothyroidism. She died seven days after remaining admitted at the institute, said Dr Jan.

Medical Superintendent at SMHS, Dr Nazir Choudhary said that the 55-year-old man from Chadoora Budgam who was admitted on 7 July tested positive for Covid-19 and died today.

“The patient was suffering from hypertension, pneumonia, intracranial haemorrhage and other ailments,” he said.

The MS said the 65-year-old man from Tangmarg who was tested positive for Covid-19 also died at SMHS. The patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments, he said.

Dr Choudhary said the 40-year-patient from Habba Kadal, Srinagar, who was admitted on July 8 and later tested positive for Covid-19 also died at SMHS today. The patient was suffering from hypothyroidism and other ailments.

As for the patient from Handwara Kupwara, he died on Saturday evening after testing Covid-19 positive, Dr Choudhary said, adding that the patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments.

With eleven more deaths, the death toll related to Covid-19 has reached to 182 including 165 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 357 new coronavirus patients were detected in J&K, taking the total number of cases to 10,513 including 5,979 recoveries.

Moreover, 84 more Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals on Sunday, five from Jammu division and 79 from Kashmir division.

The two major hospitals of Kashmir–SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina reported 144 new cases out of 2,558 samples tested there.

