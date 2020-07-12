3 LeT militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Sopore: Another militant was killed in an gunfight that broke out between security forces and miliants in Gulshan Abad Reban area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, taking the toll of slain militants to 3.

An official said that the identity of the trio affiliated with LeT is being ascertained.

The gunfight erupted after Army’s 22 RR, SOG Sopore and 179 BN of CRPF, 177 BN, 92 BTN, Baramulla QRT and Police cordoned off Reban village.

“As the forces intensified the searches, the hiding militants in the area opened fire, resulting in a gunfight,” he said. (KNO)

