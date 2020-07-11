There is a demand for re-imposing lockdown, final call not taken yet: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole Saturday said that “requests from various quarters including doctors and other sections of the society are continuously pouring in wherein they are demanding re-imposing of lockdown in Kashmir” to contain COVID-19 and the final call will be taken by the government soon.

The final call, he said, will be taken by the competent authority soon.

So far government has not taken any decision over the issue,” he added.

Sources said that the divisional administration Kashmir has apprised the Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu and all his advisors about the demands that are coming from the cross section of society in the wake of rise in Covid-19 case and deaths due to the pandemic. “The government led by LG is deliberating about the future strategy. So far no decision has been taken,” they said.

Earlier, in the day, Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation President, Muhammad Yasin Khan had stated that if government announces to re-impose lockdown, the traders will support it fully.

On Friday, health experts had stated that situation had changed on COVID front as more people were falling prey to it and positive cases were showing a surge.

One of the medicos Dr Nisarul Hassan had urged the government to re-impose lockdown for two more weeks in a bid to contain the virus. (KNO)

